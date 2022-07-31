Bluegrass and Brew set for Aug. 5

FAIRBORN — A bluegrass legend will headline Fairborn’s Bluegrass and Brew on Aug. 5.

Three-time Grammy Award winner, Grand Ole Opry member, the most decorated band in bluegrass, and the Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent & the Rage will be among the performers at this year’s event.

The 2020 IBMA Gospel Recording of the Year artist, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne and six-time IBMA winner and the 2019 IBMA Entertainer of the Year, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers will also take the stage to fill the air with the sounds of bluegrass.

The fun runs from 4-10 p.m. and will also feature multiple food trucks, family-friendly activities, and a beer garden featuring brews from Bonbright Distributors and Warped Wing.

Food trucks expected include: Godown’s Fixins Buckeye Burgers; Christian Brothers Meat Co.; East Coast Eatz; What the Taco; The Lumpia Queen The Wild Banana; Homecooked Vibes; Chicago Gyros & Dogs; Cupzilla; Underdogs Mobilel; and Diamond Daquiris.

Music schedule

6 p.m. — Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

7:15 p.m. — Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

8:30 p.m. — Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Admission and Parking are free. For more information, visit www.bluegrassandbrew.com