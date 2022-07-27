Local businesses submit sports betting host applications

XENIA — Many Greene County businesses have been pre-approved for sports betting hosting licenses, but only two have submitted applications in the first week of the application process opening.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission and Ohio Lottery released its initial list of expected Type-C Sports Gaming Hosts on July 22, one week after the opening date for those type license could be submitted.

The list includes five businesses in Beavercreek, one in Bellbrook, four in Fairborn, one in Jamestown, and three within Xenia.

Among those, Kelley’s Cafe in Jamestown and Romer’s Bar & Grill in Bellbrook currently have fulfilled the paperwork to acquire betting machines and both applications are currently in the review process, according to the Ohio eLicense database.

“We hopped on the Keno bandwagon right away, and even though we’re a small business, because we started so early, we’ve done really well with it,” said Heather Kelley, owner of Kelley’s Cafe. “I’m just hoping to have another draw for people to bring people in.”

A business which holds a D-1, D-2, or D-5 liquor permit, as well as a valid lottery sales agent license and are a for-profit corporation or association are eligible to apply for and receive a Type-C Sports Game Host License.

Those businesses holding a hosting license may acquire no more than two sports gaming terminals without a submitted request for more through the OCCC and Ohio Lottery commissions. All host businesses will partner with a kiosk operator to help operate and run the gaming machines.

Only four options of bet types will be available on kiosks at host businesses, whereas brick and mortar casino operations around the state and online mobile applications that have Type A or B licenses will be allowed to offer a full array of betting options available for an event

The four options available on kiosks include spreads, money lines, over and unders, as well as parlays of up to four components. Winning payouts will follow standards already put in place by the Ohio Lottery for other games it operates, with the host being responsible for prizes totalling under $600 and the operators handling any higher payouts. A betting limit of up to $700 will be set on all kiosk machines for any individual during a calendar week.

“It’s just something fun to do,” Kelley said. “It’s not like most people go out and gamble and think they’re going to become a millionaire. It’s just for fun.

Businesses in Ohio have until August 15 to submit an application in order to go live on the Jan. 1, 2023, universal start date.

FILE – This July 4, 2013, file photo shows a U.S. flag, in the shape of the country, in the outfield before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park in Washington. Professional sports teams and gambling companies in the U.S. are increasingly bringing the sports book to the game, opening sports betting facilities in or near stadiums. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/07/web1_Betting.jpg FILE – This July 4, 2013, file photo shows a U.S. flag, in the shape of the country, in the outfield before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park in Washington. Professional sports teams and gambling companies in the U.S. are increasingly bringing the sports book to the game, opening sports betting facilities in or near stadiums. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

Two spots in Bellbrook, Jamestown pre-approved

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

