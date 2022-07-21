Bennett named FPS principal

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools named Jill Bennett principal of Fairborn Primary School.

She will replace Vicki Hudepohl, who took a position in the district’s central office.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next principal of Fairborn Primary School,” Bennett said. “I will continue to work tirelessly alongside my administrative team to support the staff, students and families. I look forward to building relationships within our school and the City of Fairborn to cultivate a community that allows students to learn and grow each day.”

Bennett, a graduate of Fairborn schools, served as a teacher in the district for 25 years and served as assistant principal at Fairborn Primary School for six years. She helped lead the Primary School opening and to its recent award as a “Hall of Fame” school. According to a release from the district, Bennett has extensive experience in Title One, curriculum, literacy and PBIS all of which impact the lives of students daily.

“I believe that Jill will lead with integrity and a commitment to our students and families,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said. “She has the experience to continue to build a strong educational foundation for our youngest students and has extensive experience with our families. She has built strong relationships with staff and the community.”

Fairborn Board of Education President Jerry Browning added, “I believe that Jill will bring her experience, leadership and passion to lead Fairborn Primary School. Her knowledge and experience will continue to grow the outstanding educational environment at this building.”

Bennett will begin her duties at Fairborn Primary on Aug. 1.

