Fairborn Primary School principal heading to central office

FAIRBORN — After five years of service at Fairborn Primary School and 32 years in education, Vicki Hudepohl is returning to the central office team as a special education supervisor.

Hudepohl, who has been the principal at FPS, will be working with the Fairborn High School Special Education Department and specific classrooms at Baker Middle School and Fairborn Intermediate School. She will be working on other projects such as the completion of the construction project at Fairborn Primary School through 2023 for the final phase.

“This past couple of years has been trying for everyone, but this team has come out stronger and better than ever,” Hudepohl said. “We were pushed to our limits, but the dedication to our work kept us moving forward even as the world seemed to stop. The amazing growth that we are seeing in our students is all you. You take what gets off the bus and never ask questions and move them to their greatest potential. I am crying as I write this as I can’t be more proud of my FPS family.”

Hudepohl was seeking a supervisory role at the district level, prompting her move, according to district officials.

“We are very proud of Vicki and her team at Fairborn Primary School,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said. “Her leadership and knowledge of the district will continue in this new role and we are excited to get started!”

Hudepohl received the Distinguished Principal of the Year award from OAESA and most recently, Fairborn Primary School received the “Hall of Fame” award. Hudepohl will begin her new role in the district on Aug. 1.

“Vicki is an incredible leader in our school district,” said Jerry Browning, Fairborn Board of Education president. “With her experience and passion she will continue to serve our students and families in an exemplary manner.”

Will be in charge of special education department for district