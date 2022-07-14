Hyper-Reach helps keep residents safe, informed

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is part of the Hyper-Reach program in Greene County.

Hyper-Reach is the city’s ability to communicate with the community. City officials can quickly send a recorded message to telephones in specific areas and alert residents to any emergency situation that requires immediate action, such as tornado warnings that could happen any time of year.

The city is also able to send information to residents regarding non-emergency situations. From a water boil advisory to a street issue, there are a potential number of situations that the city may wish to relay important information to residents.

It’s free and can help you stay safe and get alerted quickly in emergencies.

Hyper-Reach is able to send notifications in five ways: Cell phone message; email; landline phone message (all landline phones in Fairborn are automatically listed to receive these alerts); text message; and TTY.

To register for Hyper-Reach visit Fairborn’s web page and click emergency notifications under the services tab. Once on the sign-up page, residents can enter their address and how they want to be contacted with alerts. Hyper-Reach can also be sent to Alexa devices.