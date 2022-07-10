WSU prof named psych fellow

FAIRBORN — Susan George, Psy.D., assistant professor in the Wright State University School of Professional Psychology, was named a Fellow in the American Psychological Association’s Leadership and Education Advancement Program (LEAP).

She also was elected treasurer of the American Psychological Association’s Division 36. She will join three other psychologists and a medical doctor as part of the 2022 cohort.

George joined the Wright State faculty in 2019. In addition to teaching classes in diversity, integrative assessment and group therapy, she serves as the director of Wright State’s psychological assessment services, which provides psychological evaluations for children and adults.

She was a recipient of the 2021–2022 Presidential Award for Faculty Excellence for Early Career Achievement.

LEAP is an evidence-informed mentoring and leadership development program for early career social and behavioral scientists from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations. LEAP Fellows are chosen for their promising research related to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases mission.

One of George’s research aims is to look at the mental health variables of South Asians with Type 2 diabetes. This is a topic of personal interest to her since she is not only a part of that community, but diabetes also has had an impact on her immediate and extended family members.

“I would like to identify specific mental health barriers and strengths of the population to then inform and develop high-quality, inclusive and culturally relevant behavioral interventions to empower the South Asian community as it relates to diabetes management,” George said. “The primary focus will be to create and then evaluate strategies to promote improved health and wellness amongst South Asian individuals with Type 2 diabetes while also centering on the strengths of the South Asian community.”

During the course of her time with LEAP George will work collaboratively with other LEAP Fellows, attend workshops and receive individualized mentoring to help her to develop her research ideas and proposals. She said the ultimate goal is to submit a proposal for and obtain a national grant to support her research endeavors.

“It is a huge honor to be selected as a LEAP Fellow,” George said. “I’m excited to connect and learn from LEAP leaders, mentors and Fellows. Professionally, this will equip me to build a research program as well as secure future funding for my research initiatives. I hope to take what I learn through LEAP and pass it on to my students.”

