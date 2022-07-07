FCS announces new fall schedule

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools announced this week that the start of the school year will be pushed back to September due to construction delays at the new intermediate school.

That possibility came up earlier this month when the construction company reported delays to the district. Staff was to report Aug 15 while the first day for students in grades 1-12 was set for Aug. 18. The revised schedule has the opening day for staff on Aug. 30 with inservice days on Aug. 31, Sept. 1, and Sept. 2.

The first day of classes for grades 1-12 is Sept. 6 while kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students will have their first day Sept. 9.

The district also added minutes to each day to make sure hours by grade level are correct.

Fairborn Primary will run from 8:49 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. Fairborn Intermediate will run from 8:05 a.m. to 2:46 p.m. Baker Middle will run from 7:40 a.m. to 3:01 p.m. The high school will run from 7:15 a.m. to 2:31 p.m.

Times were also adjusted due to transportation needs and scheduling. District officials said at this time the schedule is only for the upcoming school year.

”A common ‘start date’ for all buildings helps with family planning and consistency across the district,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said in a message to district parents. “We will be updating all calendars and sharing more information as it becomes available.”

Photos courtesy Mark Rickert/Busy Bee Aerial Productions LLC. Construction delays at Fairborn Intermediate School have forced Fairborn school officials to adjust the fall schedule. School will now begin after Labor Day.