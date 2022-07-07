Greene County Emergency Planning Committee to meet

XENIA — The Greene County Local Emergency Planning Committee, established July 1, is ready to hold its first meeting.

Members will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, July 22 at Soin Hospital in Beavercreek. Sam Reed of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency will be the guest speaker and give a presentation on the role, responsibilities, and functions of a local emergency planning committee.

The State Emergency Response Commission in April voted and approved the split of the Montgomery/Greene County Local Emergency Response Council into individual county local emergency planning committees for Greene and Montgomery counties according to a press release.

As a result of the SERC’s vote and the Greene County Board of Commissioners adopting a resolution recommending the membership of the local emergency planning committee, the SERC established the Greene County Local Emergency Planning Committee as the local emergency planning committee for Greene County.

The Greene County committee develops and revises a local hazardous materials emergency response plan, conducts an annual exercise to test the plan and its updates, and receives and processes information from facilities.

It also conducts a compliance program to ensure all applicable facilities are reporting hazardous chemical information and makes information available to the general public about hazardous chemicals and risks in the community.

“Members of the GCLEPC include representatives from the following disciplines in Greene County as defined by ORC 3750: fire departments, law enforcement, elected officials, emergency management, hospital, first aid, health, environmental, transportation, media, community groups, and industry,” said Ethan Raby, emergency operations manager/information coordinator.

Although representatives from these disciplines vote on the committee, all GCLEPC meetings are open to the public to attend. Future GCLEPC meetings will be held quarterly every January, April, July, and October, on the third Friday of that month. Locations of the meeting may vary.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

