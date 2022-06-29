Fairborn names new high school principal

FAIRBORN — Waylon Stegall has been named principal of Fairborn High School, the district’s board of education announced Wednesday morning.

He will replace Brian McKnight, who has taken a position at the Greene County Career Center, the district said.

Stegall, who will begin his new role July 11, is currently the assistant principal at Baker Middle School and previously served as an intervention specialist and Baker Middle School athletic director.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be part of a rich history of education and success here at Fairborn High School,” he said. “Many great things have happened for our student body and I look forward to working with a wonderful staff who will continue creating opportunities for our students to prepare themselves for the next phase of their lives.”

Stegall has served in the district for 15 years in a variety of positions and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Fairborn High School, according to district officials.

“We are excited to have Waylon Stegall at the helm at Fairborn High School as we transition to the new building,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said. “His dedication, experience, and knowledge of the Fairborn community and schools make him the perfect fit for this role.”

Stegall is a Fairborn graduate and resident of the community. Additionally, Stegall is the husband of a Fairborn graduate and father of two FHS graduates.

“We are excited to have Mr. Stegall at Fairborn High School,” Fairborn City School District Board of Education President Jerry Browning said. “He is a Fairborn graduate and cares very deeply about our schools and community.”

In a post on the district’s website, officials wrote “He is a strong believer in the high quality of education provided at Fairborn City Schools, as expected by our community and deserved by our students.”

