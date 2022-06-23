Moderna available for those as young as six

XENIA — Greene County Public Health is offering the Moderna vaccine to those children who are ages 6 months to five-years-old at its Friday clinics, beginning June 24.

FDA advisors recently recommended the agency grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children as young as six months old. The CDC approved this last weekend. This authorization adds young children to those already eligible to get a Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and over eligible to get a Moderna vaccine. The FDA has yet to approve Moderna for those ages 6-17.

Friday clinics are 8:30-10 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Current data from the State of Ohio indicated 55.21 percent of Greene County residents have completed the vaccination process. There have been 39,291 COVID cases in Greene County, 1,640 hospitalizations, and 513 deaths. As of June 16, there are 251.9 cases per 100,000 people in Ohio.

