Area libraries chosen as ‘cooling stations’

XENIA — As a result of heat indexes reaching 110 degrees this week, all Greene County Public Library community libraries have been designated as official cooling stations.

The Red Cross and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management helped with the decision on the official locations. Each building provides air conditioning, charging stations, drinking fountains, and access to other community resources and assistance.

The seven community library locations include:

— Beavercreek, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Rd.

— Cedarville, 20 S. Miller St.

— Fairborn, 1 E. Main St.

— Jamestown, 86 Seaman Dr.

— Winters-Bellbrook, 57 W. Franklin St.

— Xenia, 76 E. Market St.

— Yellow Springs, 415 Xenia Ave.

An excessive heat warning/watch has already been issued this week by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Heat index values are expected to reach 110, which means it will feel like 110 degrees when factoring in the oppressive humidity.

“Given the high heat and humidity, everyone needs to take extra steps overs the next few days to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health Director.

For more information, visit GCPL’s website at www.greenelibrary.info.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

