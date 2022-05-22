Photos courtesy Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn Primary School recently held its preschool graduation ceremony. The students were recognized for their hard work with family and friends in attendance.

Photos courtesy Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn Primary School recently held its preschool graduation ceremony. The students were recognized for their hard work with family and friends in attendance.

Photos courtesy Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn Primary School recently held its preschool graduation ceremony. The students were recognized for their hard work with family and friends in attendance.

Photos courtesy Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn Primary School recently held its preschool graduation ceremony. The students were recognized for their hard work with family and friends in attendance.