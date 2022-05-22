Xenia Walking Club to holding event at Legacy Village

XENIA — The Xenia Walking Club is holding a local event Saturday May, 28.

The Volkswalk will start and finish at Legacy Village Senior Living on the Athletes in Action campus, 809 Luther Drive, Xenia. Under the umbrella of the American Volkssporting Association, Volkswalks do not have a shotgun start. Everyone can walk at their own pace with family and friends.

Start time is between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. with a finish by 3 p.m. There will be two 5K Trails/loops, each featuring different aspects of the area in and around Legacy Village. The loops will have written directions. Walkers don’t have to do the entire walk. They can do as much as they feel they can.

There is required registration and that card will be returned at the end of the walk. The walk is free. Those who want the distance and event Stamp issued by the American Volkssport Association for their walking books pay $3.

Come walk the prairie behind Legacy Village Senior Living and through the housing area. Take a gander at the activities in the fields of Athletes in Action. Visit the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphans Home Museum or stroll through the countryside on the Xenia-Jamestown Connector bike trail.

For more information on this walk call 937-878-8381. Volkssporting information is available at AVA.org. Join Xenia Walking Club on Facebook or find out more the day of the walk.