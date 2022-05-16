WSU partnering witih eCampus.com

FAIRBORN — Wright State University will partner with university bookstore provider eCampus.com, offering students a modern and convenient way to rent and purchase textbooks.

The new partnership will focus on increased affordability and convenience through a simplified ordering experience for students as well as a renovated and customer-centric campus retail space.

“eCampus.com has established itself as a market leader in partnering with universities and is a great fit for Wright State as we actively transition to a hybrid bookstore model,” said Greg Sample, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Wright State. “They bring innovation in the delivery of learning materials to campuses, and energy and enthusiasm around the campus store experience. Wright State is excited about this new partnership.”

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. The company serves more than 300 academic institutions through an innovative course material solutions suite, including full-service online bookstores and the eCampus.com ALL Access program.

“eCampus.com is excited to bring decades of industry experience to reimagine collegiate retail and course materials management for Wright State University,” said Matt Montgomery, president and CEO of eCampus.com. “Our shared focus on supporting student success through access to high-quality course materials, and a commitment to consistently elevating the Wright State brand, will be the driving force behind our tireless pursuit of exceeding expectations.”

Wright State selected eCampus.com as its bookstore partner after a thorough evaluation and selection process that involved key university stakeholders.

Students will be able to easily order course materials through eCampus.com’s cutting-edge digital platform. Seamless integrations with existing systems will create a customized ordering experience that instantly populates all required content based on students’ class schedules.

eCampus.com will provide students with a variety of textbook options, including new, used, rental and digital, allowing students to select the format that best fits their budget and learning style.

Students can have their books delivered for free to the campus bookstore or choose to have their books delivered to their home address.

Beginning with Fall Semester classes, students will order their textbooks using the new website, which is expected to launch by July 1. Students can also continue to order their books through WINGS Express.

Students taking summer classes should continue to visit Wright State’s Barnes & Noble website and bookstore for their current textbook needs.

In addition to its online bookstore, eCampus.com will operate retail stores on the Dayton Campus and Lake Campus, offering an assortment of textbooks, school supplies and Wright State gifts and apparel.

The new Dayton Campus bookstore will be located at 190 Student Union in the space formerly occupied by the University Center for International Education. The new space is undergoing renovations and will open later this summer. The UCIE offices have moved to 334 Student Union.

“Visitors will immediately notice a modern feel in the new physical store space with a variety of new options, including lower price points for branded and other merchandise in the store,” Sample said.

Faculty members will be able to research and adopt best-fit course content through eCampus.com’s cutting-edge course materials management platform. The university is working with eCampus.com to transition previously submitted textbook adoptions into the company’s system.

The university is working with eCampus.com and Barnes & Noble to eliminate any disruptions for students and faculty members while maintaining a bookstore function on both campuses, Sample said.

Wright State will renovate the existing Barnes & Noble bookstore space in the Student Union. Plans for the space will be announced at a later date.

Valid Barnes & Noble gift cards will be accepted at eCampus.com and its campus bookstores.