Fairborn participating in summer meal program

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without a charge during the following dates, locations and times. For updated information, make sure to visit the district website: www.fairborn.k12.oh.us

June 6 through July 29, 2022 (not on July 4)

Open to all children 1-18 years of age — must eat on site.

Baker Middle School, 200 Lincoln Drive, Fairborn — near student drop off (car loop) — 11:30 a. m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Fairborn Primary, 63 W. Funderburg Road — door No. 8 (bus lot picnic tables) — 11:30 a. m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Wright Park, 407 W. Funderburg Road, Fairborn — under shelter — 12:15-12:45 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave, Fairborn — near splash pad- 1-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Fairborn Library, 1 E. Main Street — downstairs in program room — 12-1 p.m. Monday-Wednesday only

Xenia Library, 76 E. Market Street — program room -12-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday only.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; by fax to 202-690-7442; or email to [email protected]

Fairborn City Schools is an equal opportunity provider.