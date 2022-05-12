Greene Met looking for Section 8 landlords

XENIA — Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority is looking for rental units for its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher participants.

The HCV program is the federal government’s primary program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. Housing assistance is provided on behalf of the HCV tenant, which allows participants to find their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments, according to GMHA officials.

Housing choice vouchers are administered locally by public housing agencies such as GMHA who receive federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to administer the HCV program. This means that the tenant, landlord, and public housing agency all have obligations and responsibilities under the HCV program, a release from GMHA said.

If you have an available unit or would like more information call 937-352-0256 or email [email protected] Additional information about the Section 8 program is also available at GMHA.net