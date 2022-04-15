FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s second Woofstock, a family and dog friendly showcase of two performing reggae bands, will take place from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Main St. Commons (103 W. Main St.). The event is free, open to the public, and leashed dogs can be brought by patrons who are also permitted to bring their own chairs.

There will be no bleacher seating, but there will be seating provided within the biergarten area including picnic tables. Doggie bowls, water, bones, and waste bags will be provided while supplies last. An area will be set aside.

Patrons will also be given tags for their dogs designating “approachable,” “aggressive,” or “please ask first before approaching.” Patrons do not have to bring a dog, and there is no limit on number of dogs that can be brought per owner.

The two local reggae bands performing will be the Flex Crew and Star Jammerz.

The first Fairborn Woofstock, presented by parks and recreation as is the forthcoming one, was held in June 2019. The last two years went without a Woofstock event due to COVID.

“The event highlights dogs and celebrates the music of reggae,” said City of Fairborn Communications Manager Meghan Howard. “It also fits well with Earth Day, since it focuses on keeping the planet healthy and sustainable. Reggae music has that same kind of inspiration.”

In between the first band, Flex Crew, performing from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the second band, Star Jammerz from 7:30-9:30 p.m., there will be a small dog show competition. The categories will be “cutest,” “ugliest,” and “best dressed” dogs. The vote will be held amongst the crowd, administered by representatives of Fairborn parks and recreation.

Onsite will be five trucks: Burgers, BBQ, pizza, and Polynesian, along with six canine-focused vendors: A groomer offering information about services, a dog bakery, two local dog item retailers, a dog therapy specialist, and SICSA (Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals).

Howard confirmed that “whether you have a dog or not, you’re more than welcome to come. Or if you’re a dog walker who wants to bring all the dogs you want, feel free to come on by, too.”

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/04/web1_Dog-1.jpeg https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/04/web1_Dog-2.jpeg https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/04/web1_Dog-3.jpeg

By Mathew Klickstein [email protected]

Contact Mathew Klickstein at 937-372-4444, ext. 2122.

Contact Mathew Klickstein at 937-372-4444, ext. 2122.