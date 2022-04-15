Submitted photo

Three Fairborn Intermediate School fourth and fifth grade students have been selected as winners in the 2022 “Child Abuse Prevention Art Contest.” These students will have their artwork featured in the yearly Greene County Children Services calendar and Fairborn Intermediate School will receive a cash prize as well. Left to right are the winners, Claire Kilburn, Mikaela Kennedy, and Lujien Mohamed and FIS art teacher Remy Groh.