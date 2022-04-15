ARPA project expenditures approved

XENIA — Several American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) project expenditures were approved Thursday afternoon at a Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting. Ten internal projects and four external projects within the county will use a portion of $33 million in ARPA funds received from the U.S. Treasury.

Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative and the Emerge Commerce Center will receive $1 million to help fund the new recovery center (specifically the men’s recovery housing area), and trade school at the former Greene County Career Center.

“This is going to have an amazing ripple effect to bring in positive energy and help us open our doors for Phase One, our Men’s Recovery Program,” said Elaine Bonner, director of philanthropy at Emerge. “We cannot train and attract skilled workers fast enough. We are honored and humbled to receive this funding. All tenants at Emerge will take an active role in giving our residents hope for a brighter future by agreeing to intern, apprentice, or hire those who complete our program.”

The 48-acre complex includes several buildings, a large outdoor campus area, and a four-acre scenic freshwater pond. The property will house separate men and women’s recovery centers that will include separate temporary housing on-site (transformational house and mentorship) that will include a program for adults leaving the state’s foster care system.

“All three of us are so excited about this,” said Tom Koogler, board president. “This could be a model for the whole country to follow. Whatever we can do to help facilitate this, we are on board. We believe in this program.”

Chris Adams, one of the Emerge owners, said the center has training programs for careers in plumbing, roofing, and HVAC work. A culinary arts program is being developed as well.

“This is going to impact so many people’s lives in a positive way,” Adams said.”

The internal projects include: Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce enhancements ($8,000); animal control stray dog wing project ($250,000); clerk of courts e-filing and online document access ($435,000); county engineer access control project ($40,000); county engineer stormwater and river mitigation project ($200,000); probate court remote access project ($11,000); sanitary engineering, one-stop permit program ($700,000); sanitary engineering, PLC upgrade project ($225,000); sanitary engineering, radio system upgrade ($1,350,000); and sanitary engineering, well field, PLC upgrade project ($360,000)

External projects in addition to Emerge are Athletes in Action infrastructure project ($1,000,000); Bridges of Hope full-day programming ($374,000); and Family Violence Prevention Center Rape Crisis Center ($1,100,000).

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.