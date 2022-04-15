Child advocate winners announced

XENIA — Greene County Children Services has announced the winners of its annual Child Advocate Awards.

These awards honor outstanding child advocates in Greene County in three categories: Law enforcement, community, and Greene County Children Services. Nominations for the awards are made by employees of Greene County Children Services, and the winners are selected by an agency leadership team.

The awards are given out as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Child Advocate of the Year Award in the “law enforcement” category went to Officer Mark Kohler of the Fairborn Police Department. He is a 24-year veteran of the Fairborn Police Department and last year received the department’s Community Engagement Award. He often works cases involving abused or neglected children.

His nominator wrote, “I have known Officer Kohler for many years and have found him to be a champion for children services. He has responded to assist on many home visits and is always kind, patient, and understanding of our roles. He treats both clients and children services staff with respect and often uses his sense of humor to put people more at ease during tense situations.”

The Child Advocate of the Year Award in the “community” category went to Brianna Britton, Greene County CASA volunteer specialist for the past three years. CASAs are court-appointed special advocates for children involved with juvenile court.

Her nominator wrote, “Brianna goes above and beyond what is expected of a CASA volunteer. Brianna is in contact with the caseworker and the youth many times in a month. She emails and calls whenever there is a new development in a case. She keeps in regular contact with all the youth she is assigned … Her CASA reports are accurate and detailed.”

Other aspects of Britton’s job include preparing files, collecting records, assisting with orientation and training of prospective volunteers, and communicating with community partners.

The Child Advocate of the Year Award in the “Greene County Children Services” category went to Cassie Ewing. She has been with the agency for 10 years and is currently its adoption recruiter.

One of her nominators wrote, “Cassie goes above and beyond what she is responsible for as an adoption recruiter. She never stops giving of her time in helping both the children on her caseload and caseworkers in the unit and throughout the agency.” These sentiments were echoed in her second nomination.

“She is so passionate about her job, and it is great for our youth to have someone like her in their life,” the nominator wrote. “She makes coming to work enjoyable with her positive energy and her will to see the good in everyone.”

Greene County Children Services is a division of the Greene County Department of Job & Family Services and provides for the care, protection, and placement of abused, neglected, and dependent children in Greene County.