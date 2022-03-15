ArtsGala returning to Wright State

FAIRBORN — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ArtsGala is back. The annual celebration returns to Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center on Saturday, April 9, led by co-chairs Traci and Steve Burke.

One of the premier arts events in the Dayton region, ArtsGala showcases the talent of students in Wright State’s theatre, dance, art, music, and motion pictures programs. Since its inception, ArtsGala has raised more than $3 million for student scholarships in the fine and performing arts.

“I am looking forward to seeing the students showing us their talents and seeing our community appreciating them in person,” Steve Burke said.

The Burkes attended their first ArtsGala years ago when they were invited by their friends and previous ArtsGala co-chairs Nancy and David Smith. The couple fell in love with the event and joined the ArtsGala host committee.

“As soon as I stepped into the Creative Arts Center for my first ArtsGala, I knew that I was hooked,” Traci Burke said. “The entire experience is just so unique and special that I found myself talking about it to everyone.”

For ArtsGala 2022, more than 450 student performers will shine in 13 unique performances. Nine dining experiences and six bars will provide delicious food and libations for everyone, while a cigar tent and silent auction cap off the evening. Anyone who cannot attend the event in person is welcome to support the ArtsGala Scholarship Fund by bidding on silent auction items online.

The Burkes said the layout of the event has been streamlined to maximize the opportunity to see more of the students in their element while still enjoying all of the food and drink amenities.

“Guests will leave knowing they also made a major contribution to deserving students and their programs,” said the Burkes. “As one student described it, ArtsGala provides a ‘lifeboat’ to allow students to focus on their studies.”

Along with the sheer joy of ArtsGala, the Burkes said they are looking forward to seeing the community re-emerge from the isolation of the pandemic to experience all of the beauty that the fine and performing arts provide. In line with recent changes in CDC guidelines, ArtsGala patrons will be able to enjoy the event mask free. Guests with extenuating health circumstances are welcome to wear masks and practice social distancing in the open areas of the Creative Arts Center.

The Burkes caution first-timers at ArtsGala to prepare to be wowed.

“The sheer talent and dedication of these students could easily go unnoticed without a chance to experience this event,” they said. “Wright State is a local treasure, and ArtsGala is one of the premier events in the Dayton area. Join us!”

To learn more about ArtsGala and purchase tickets, visit wright.edu/artsgala.