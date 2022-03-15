Skeel Avenue project to impact traffic

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Civil Engineer Group is managing a project to soften the turn radius on Skeel Avenue at the Area A Fuel Farm to make it easier for truck drivers to maneuver from Gate 26A.

The work includes adding new asphalt to increase turn radius, removing some existing pavement and returning it to green space, milling and overlaying portions of existing roadway, and painting pavement markings.

The first traffic impacts began March 14 and will last until June 12. During this project phase, the affected portion of Skeel Avenue will be reduced to one lane at all times, with traffic flow in both directions managed by portable signals.

Delays should be minimal for traffic going to and from the 445th Airlift Wing, officials said.

After June 12, the project will shift to temporary one-lane closures when needed, with both traffic directions maintained by flaggers until Aug. 12.

Questions may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.