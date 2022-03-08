Hank Jr., coming to Nutter Center

FAIRBORN — Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams Jr., will make a stop at the Wright State Nutter Center July 22.

One of the most influential artists of his time, Williams Jr. helped define country music in his five-decade career, earning titles as Entertainer of the Year from both the ACM and CMA, winning a Grammy Award along with his 10 nominations from The Recording Academy and receiving recognition as a songwriter as a BMI Icon and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Williams Jr.’s impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six Platinum albums, 20 Gold albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Hits include “Family Tradition,” “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down),” and “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which was the opening theme for Monday Night Football for years.

As a touring artist, Williams Jr., was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.

Tickets for the concert at the Nutter Center go on sale March 11 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or at the Wright State Nutter Center Box Office.