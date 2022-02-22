WSU, Fairborn to explore YMCA on campus

FAIRBORN — Wright State University is partnering with the City of Fairborn and the YMCA of Greater Dayton to explore the construction of a new YMCA on the university’s campus that would serve the City of Fairborn and the students, faculty, and staff of Wright State.

As conceived, the facility would replace Fairborn’s existing YMCA and be located on undeveloped university property along Colonel Glenn Highway.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to explore enhancing our campus experience and partner with two great organizations,” said Wright State President Sue Edwards, Ph.D.

The idea was inspired in part by a YMCA that opened on the campus of Wichita State University in 2020.

The Fairborn YMCA features weightlifting equipment, cardio machines, an indoor swimming pool, and basketball courts and offers group exercise classes, personal training, swimming lessons, and childcare.

Officials would like to replace the facility with something new.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wright State University and the Dayton YMCA to explore building a new facility in Fairborn that will benefit the community at large, while also enhancing the landscape along Colonel Glenn Highway,” said Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson.

In addition to meeting the needs of the Fairborn community, a new YMCA on Wright State’s campus is seen as a way to provide additional services to students — especially those living on campus — and to faculty, staff and their families. It would supplement services currently offered by the Campus Recreation Fitness Center in the Student Union.

The Fairborn YMCA was established in 1946 and serves over 6,500 families in the Fairborn community. The YMCA of Greater Dayton is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and has served the Miami Valley for 152 years. With the community in mind, the Y is always interested in sitting down with potential partners to discuss plans that make a positive impact.

The partners will begin working on specifics, including design plans and financing options. More information will be provided as the project moves forward.