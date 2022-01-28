One killed in head-on crash

FAIRBORN — A driver was killed in a head-on crash on State Route 444 Friday morning.

The crash happened west of Kauffman Road near Wright-Patterson Air Force base at 8:20 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Hilderbrant told WDTN a Toyota traveling eastbound on S.R. 444 crossed the median and hit a Chevy Malibu traveling westbound.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was killed in the crash and the Toyota driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Hilderbrant.

Hilderbrant said the person killed in the crash will not be identified until next of kin is notified.

The crash is under investigation, however, weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time WDTN reported.