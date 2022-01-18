FCS goes remote this week

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools has transitioned to remote learning this week due to increased numbers of COVID-19 with faculty, staff, and students.

District officials said they made this “extremely difficult decision” with the safety, health, and welfare of students in mind. Officials also said they understand this presents challenges to families in terms of planning, childcare, and more.

Students at Fairborn Intermediate School, Baker Middle School, and Fairborn High School will login to their Google Classroom accounts for their first period class. Their teachers will provide instructions on how to proceed from there with work, Zoom, Google Meet, and more.

School times are:

— FPS 9:15 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

— FIS 8:25 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

— BMS 7:45 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

— FHS 7:20 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. Greene County Career Center students will need to be at the school by 7:15 a.m. to be transported to the Career Center.

Fairborn Primary School Principal Vicki Hudepohl will be contacting elementary parents with information regarding class work and computer pick up.