Fairborn football coach resigns as counselor

FAIRBORN — Cory Hardin has resigned from his position as Fairborn High School counselor.

According to the letter of resignation and an addendum, both dated Nov. 30, 2021, Hardin stepped down effective Nov. 24, 2021, the same day he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor assault in Kettering Municipal Court.

Hardin, also the school’s football coach, was originally charged with with misdemeanor domestic violence and child endangering after being arrested in Kettering in late August. The domestic violence charged was dismissed, according to court records, and the child endangering was reduced to assault.

Hardin, 34, was placed on paid administrative after district officials were informed of the arrest. Hardin was in his first year as the coach of his alma mater. There were no allegations against him regarding his conduct with students.

“It was a pleasure being back at my alma mater working with young people,” Hardin wrote in the resignation letter. “Although my time was short, I will cherish it nonetheless. FCS is poised for continued growth and I wish you much success with the new schools. I would like to say thank you again for the opportunity to work for Fairborn High School. I wish the high school and the district all the best moving forward.”

Hardin is set to be sentenced on Jan. 3, 2022.

Matt Smith was the interim head football coach this past fall. According to district spokesperson Pam Gayheart, the school board was in the process of naming a permanent coach. It met Thursday night.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

