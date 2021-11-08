Paginator:

===========

FAIRBORN DAILY HERALD

Vol. 155 – Issue 199 – Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

Barcode #: 22064

Price: $1

Number of Sections: 1

Number of pages: 10

Contacts: Scott Halasz 937-371-2517

Paginator:

—————————————————————————————————————————————

FRONT TEASERS – No room

————————————————————————————————————————————————

FAIRBORN NEWS FRONT —

TEMPLATE:

1. – FDH110221_BoardVacancy – 19.2”

2. – FDH110221_SchoolPhotos – PHOTOS/CAPTIONS

3. – Please pull the latest AP coronavirus story Ohio related first priority, then national with XDGCOVID19FACTBOX must run

4. – FDH110221_GCCCOpenHouse – 9.9”

—————————————————————————————————————————————-

— FDH ONLY BACK PAGE CONTENT –

Jumps

FDH110221_PoliceReports – 22.6”