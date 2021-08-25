Fairborn McDonald’s partners with high school

FAIRBORN – The Scott Family McDonald’s franchise doesn’t just serve food. They serve today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders.

The franchise is partnering with Fairborn High School’s Family and Consumer Science classes to get students ServSafe certified and put them on the road to success.

“My goal is hiring and getting the best people to work on our team, but our end goal is to create great citizens in society,” said Cindy Frantz, the community relations and recruitment manager for the franchise.

Anna Hall, a family and consumer science teacher at Fairborn High School, reached out to the restaurant to see if they could help her students obtain their ServSafe certifications.

“Obviously we said yes, we would love to help,” Frantz said. “That led to building a relationship between her classroom and our team.”

A ServSafe certification is important for anyone considering working in food service.

“We have to have someone who’s ServSafe certified in the restaurant at all times,” Frantz said. “That means that they possess the credential to be able to run our store because they have that background in food safety.” The same is true for other quick-service restaurants. Being certified significantly increases a candidate’s marketability on a job application.

Frantz also leads workshops for high school and college students on resume writing and interviewing. She emphasizes in the classes that it’s OK if this is someone’s first job.

“Just because you don’t have job experience doesn’t mean you can’t put a resume together,” she said. “Whether it’s mowing your lawn or doing the dishes or watching your brothers and sisters, those types of skills are transferable.”

According to Frantz, a smile goes a long way. She believes the most important thing a young person should remember in a job interview is to smile, be confident, and let their personality shine through.

“I have a stack of 50 resumes,” she said. “You need to tell me why you’re the best person for the job.” It’s also important to be able to take criticism and adapt to changing situations.

The Scott Family McDonald’s franchise was started in 1974 by Ben Scott Sr., and his wife, Louise. After owning a couple of bars in Toledo, they decided to open up a McDonald’s in Piqua, where the company’s headquarters remain today. The current president and vice-president are Ben and Louise’s son, Benny Scott Jr., and his wife, Stacy. What began as one restaurant is now 15 stores in seven counties.

“The franchise was founded on family and being respectful of the communities where our stores reside,” Frantz said. “It was very evident to me when I first started out that we still have those same values.”

Frantz wants people to know that this franchise is about more than the restaurants. It’s about the whole community.

“People always think they know who we are based on the arches,” she said. “But we love getting involved and helping out in the community. If there’s something we can do, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Cindy Frantz (right) and Beth Garber (middle) of Scott Family McDonald's receiving an award.

By MacKenzie Tastan mtastan@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact MacKenzie Tastan at 937-372-4444, ext 4534.

