Jamestown girl wins big at fair

XENIA — Jamestown’s Ella Simmons was successful with her 4-H participation at the Greene County Fair.

On Monday morning Simmons was a part of the fair’s Breeding Poultry Show. As she exits the fair, Simmons will be taking multiple ribbons and trophies along with her. She was named Champion Fancy Standard — hen and rooster; Reserve Champion — bantam hen and rooster; Champion Bantam — pullet and cockerel; Reserve Champion — bantam pullet and cockerel; Champion Exhibition Ducks; fifth place standard hen and rooster; fifth place bantam hen and rooster; and second place exhibition ducks.

The 11-year-old is a member of the Hare Raisers 4-H club. This is her third year participating in 4-H and showing animals at the fair. This upcoming 2021-22 school year Simmons will enter sixth grade at Greeneview Middle School.

Although Simmons was a multiple-category award winner, she said that she did something new.

“Today was the first time using the particular animals that I used,” Simmons said.

Simmons said that she always enjoys her fair experience.

“I really like it. It’s fun,” she said. ” I really like walking around and seeing all of the animals. I have a lot of animals myself.”

All of Simmons’ animals do not end up being sold.

“I sell my market rabbits and market ducks,” Simmons said.

Two contestants are having their animals judged at the Greene County Fair’s Breeding Poultry Show. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/08/web1_DSC_0033.jpg Two contestants are having their animals judged at the Greene County Fair’s Breeding Poultry Show. Two contestants are having their animals judged at the Greene County Fair’s Breeding Poultry Show. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/08/web1_DSC_0075.jpg Two contestants are having their animals judged at the Greene County Fair’s Breeding Poultry Show. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Ella Simmons earned eight awards at the Greene County Fair’s Breeding Poultry Show. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/08/web1_DSC_0025.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Ella Simmons earned eight awards at the Greene County Fair’s Breeding Poultry Show.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

