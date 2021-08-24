Jamestown girl wins big at fair

XENIA — Jamestown’s Ella Simmons was successful with her 4-H participation at the Greene County Fair.
On Monday morning Simmons was a part of the fair’s Breeding Poultry Show. As she exits the fair, Simmons will be taking multiple ribbons and trophies along with her. She was named Champion Fancy Standard — hen and rooster; Reserve Champion — bantam hen and rooster; Champion Bantam — pullet and cockerel; Reserve Champion — bantam pullet and cockerel; Champion Exhibition Ducks; fifth place standard hen and rooster; fifth place bantam hen and rooster; and second place exhibition ducks.
The 11-year-old is a member of the Hare Raisers 4-H club. This is her third year participating in 4-H and showing animals at the fair. This upcoming 2021-22 school year Simmons will enter sixth grade at Greeneview Middle School.
Although Simmons was a multiple-category award winner, she said that she did something new.
“Today was the first time using the particular animals that I used,” Simmons said.
Simmons said that she always enjoys her fair experience.
“I really like it. It’s fun,” she said. ” I really like walking around and seeing all of the animals. I have a lot of animals myself.”
All of Simmons’ animals do not end up being sold.
“I sell my market rabbits and market ducks,” Simmons said.
