Soin earns High Performing ratings

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center has earned High Performing ratings for back surgery (spinal fusion) and the treatment of Kidney failure for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.

The yearly Best Hospitals rankings and Procedures & Conditions ratings are created to aid patients and doctors with making informed decisions about where to receive care for health conditions and/or common elective procedures deemed challenging.

In order to create 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. The state and metro area rankings recognize hospitals that received high performing ratings across multiple areas of care.

“It is not a recognition we apply for,” Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital Director of Emergency and Trauma Services Frank Farkash said. “U.S. News & World Report ranked around 4,300 hospitals.”

Farkash said the ratings say a lot about Soin and the quality of service that it provides.

“Anytime we receive quality awards or any type of recognition, it humbles us,” Farkash said. “Our mission is to provide a collaborative model for the service we provide. We want to provide the best outcome for each patient individually.”

Earning such ratings was not a shock to Farkash.

“It’s not surprise considering the quality of service our caregivers provide each day,” he said.

Farkash said that ratings are a reflection of completed patient experience surveys.

The kidney failure recognition has a lot to do with Soin’s intensive care team, according to Farkash.

“That rating is heavily focused on that team, the nursing team, and the team of specialists,” he said. “We are proud to provide the services we provide right here in Greene County.”

In healthcare, Farkash said the year has been challenging dealing with COVID. Therefore, receiving any recognition feels good to the staff of Soin.

Receiving recognition for its services is nothing new to Soin. Along with this latest recognition, Soin received recognition back in the spring. At the time, for the fifth time, SMC received a rating of “A” by the Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534