Unexpected victory for Cedarville kid

XENIA — Coming into Wednesday’s Pee Wee Goat Showmanship at the Greene County Fair, Cedarville’s Eli Dickens wasn’t necessarily thinking first place.

“I did not expect to win,” Dickens said. “Honestly, I did not know what I would win.”

After the conclusion of the showmanship, Dickens won and he won big. The 9-year-old Cedarville Elementary School student won first place in the Pee Wee Goat Showmanship seven- and eight-year-old age group.

“In 2019, I was in last place,” Dickens said.

Even though the soon-to-be third grader is nine-years-old, he was eligible to participate in the 7-8 age group. Dickens, a member of Kreative Kids 4-H, is no stranger to goats. He raises them at home and learned how to handle animals from his mother, who used to show goats.

Although the goat Dickens showed belongs to his sister, he still had to work with the goat and prepare it for fair competition.

Goat competition at the fair is just a starting point for Dickens.

“We have chickens at home,” he said. “They are not at the fair. Next year, I will bring chickens to the fair. In upcoming years, I plan on showing a whole bunch of different animals.”

Darryl McGee | Greene County News Cedarville’s Eli Dickens won first place in the Pee Wee Goat Showmanship 7- and 8-year old age group Wednesday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/08/web1_DICKENS.jpg Darryl McGee | Greene County News Cedarville’s Eli Dickens won first place in the Pee Wee Goat Showmanship 7- and 8-year old age group Wednesday.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534.

