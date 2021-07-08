Wright Rehab celebrates Nursing Assistants Week

FAIRBORN — Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center recognized its nursing assistants during the 44th annual National Nursing Assistants Week, June 17-24.

“Our nursing assistants are an integral part of our nursing staff and family here at Wright Rehab,” said Greg Nijak, the facility’s administrator. “The recognition week’s ‘Kindness in Action’ theme aptly describes their essential work in helping care for residents and supporting the activities of daily living from feeding, to bathing and dressing, and much, much more. This year, we are also honoring their dedication and heroism in the face of the COVID-19 challenges.”

According to the National Network of Career Nursing Assistants, each day more than 4.5 million caregivers provide hands-on care to the nation’s frail, elderly and chronically challenged in nursing homes and long-term care settings. Established more than four decades ago, National Nursing Assistants Week celebrates the importance of assistants’ vital support role.

The National Network of Nursing Assistants is a nonprofit, professional organization, promoting recognition, education, research, advocacy and peer support development for nursing assistants in nursing home and long-care settings.

In May, the center also honored frontline workers during National Nurses Week and National Skilled Nursing Care Week with a variety of appreciation happenings, recognizing the compassionate care these dedicated professionals provide every day.

Nursing Assistant Rayven Ritchie at Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.