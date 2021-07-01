Fun-filled weekend planned for the 4th

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s Festival Committee has scheduled two full days of events for Fairborn’s Fourth of July celebration, one of the oldest traditions in the Miami Valley.

The popular block party will take place Saturday, July 3rd on Main Street from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. where a variety of vendors will offer food, games and specialty items. The American Legion will perform opening ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial in the center of town. The Fairborn Civic Band will follow with a 45-minute performance of patriotic tunes.

Live music will continue throughout the day with the band Chameleon, the Whitewater Band, Rind, and Top Tier. Top Tier consists of musicians who have shared the stage with such artists as Rick Springfield, The Cars and many others.

The festival committee will once again sponsor the Little Miss and Mr. Contest on Saturday, July 3. Registration will take place at the theater between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Children must arrive by 6 p.m. at Actor’s Theater Fairborn located at 23 East Main Street, and the contest starts at 6:15 p.m.

Children must be Fairborn residents or attending Fairborn schools between the ages of six and nine. Entry fee for the contest is $5.

Dress is casual with a red, white and blue theme. Children will be asked questions about the Fourth of July, their school or their talents. The two winners be riding in the Fourth of July Parade with their crowns and sashes. Registration forms may be picked up in advance at the library, Foy’s or the Chamber of Commerce office next to the library.

Heritage Days events will take place at the Mercer Smith 1799 log cabin on the corner of First Street and Middle Street. Free wagon rides can be taken from the corner of Wright and Main Street to the cabin site, and visitors can tour the cabin and gardens.

Sunday’s 73rd annual Fourth of July Parade begins at 2 p.m. after assembling in the Fairborn Plaza on Broad Street. From there the parade will follow its traditional route up Central Avenue past the reviewing stand and down Main Street to Second Street.

Former Parks and Recreation Director, Alicia Eckhart, will be honored posthumously as the Grand Marshal.

Weather permitting, Greene County’s Aero Club will perform a flyover to start the parade, with the Fairborn Civic Band playing the National Anthem.

The festivities continue at Community Park with food and entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. The Weekend Effect will tip off the evening’s music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by the Party Punch from 7:30-9:30.

File Photo This year’s July 4 weekend includes a full slate of traditional events. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/07/web1_DSC00224.jpg File Photo This year’s July 4 weekend includes a full slate of traditional events.