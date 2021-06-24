Fair-weather food trucks

Vendors for the night market sold everything from coffee beans to honey, baked goods, plants, and produce.
London Bishop | Greene County News
Food trucks and market vendors showed out in force Wednesday for the biweekly food truck rally and night market.
Fairborn’s food truck rally is every second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A Fairborn family peruses market goods.
