Wright-Patt Gate 15A reopens


Submitted photo Gate 15A reopens to traffic after a two-month construction project.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — After a two-month closure for a construction project, Gate 15A off state Route 844 reopened to traffic June 21.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is scheduled to resume normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the access-control point.

Gate 12A, which had set up all lanes for inbound only during the weekday-morning commute, is returning to normal traffic patterns 24/7. Gate 16A, at the southwest end of Communications Boulevard, is no longer be an option for outbound motorists.

Base officials said the $1.8 million project, which began in April, will improve security and traffic flow at Gate 15A while providing better weather protection for 88 SFS “Defenders.”

