COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue

XENIA — Greene County Public Health, through an initiative with the Ohio Department of Medicaid, is offering $50 gift cards to encourage Medicaid patients ages 18 and up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

GCPH is continuing to work with various partners, such as the local YMCAs, township administrators, food pantries, and libraries, and through local events to address barriers and vaccine hesitancy in Greene County communities. The mobile vaccine unit will be traveling to various communities the week of June 21-26 and feature the gift card incentive.

The schedule for the mobile vaccination unit from ODH (clinics with an asterisk feature the $50 gift cards):

Monday, June 21

*Fairborn YMCA, 12-6 p.m., 300 Central Ave., (side lot).

Wilberforce University, Gaston E. Lewis Alumni Multiplex, 1-3 p.m., 1055 N. Bickett Road.

Tuesday June 22

Jamestown Public Library, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 85 Seaman Dr.

Wednesday June 23

*Sugarcreek Township Administration Building, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2090 Ferry Road.

Yellow Springs Community Center, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 100 Dayton Street.

*One Bistro, 4-7 p.m., 87 E. Main St., Xenia (community meal night) .

Thursday June 24

*Xenia FISH Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 774 Cincinnati Ave. Pantry hours are 12-3 p.m.

Friday June 25

*Fairborn FISH Food Pantry, 12:30-4 p.m., 1149 N. Broad Street. Pantry hours are 1-4 p.m.

Saturday June 26

Yellow Springs PRIDE, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 314 Xenia Ave., by the Presbyterian Church across from Speedway. Entry is on the sidewalk side.

In addition, other clinics have been scheduled and additional dates are in the planning stages.

Sunday, July 4

Beavercreek July 4 celebration, 4:30-11 p.m. at Rotary Park,

Wednesday, July 7

*WIC Office, 1-4 p.m., 600 Pierce Dr., Fairborn.

Friday, July 9

*Mosaic Church at the Mall, 1–4 p.m., 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek.

You can also visit the main office of GCPH, 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia every Thursday in June from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome at each clinic. If you wish to schedule an appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.