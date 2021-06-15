County commissioners recognize history week

XENIA — Greene County Commissioners have proclaimed this week as “Greene County History Week.”

Greene County Records Center & Archives will have a slew of virtual activities to help residents celebrate the week, which was established in 2016.

“The purpose of establishing Greene County History Week was to provide an opportunity for local Greene County cultural institutions (archives, museums, libraries, and historical societies) to promote the history and records they hold that tell the story of our community,” Greene County Records Manager and Archivist Robin Heise said.

Activities include tours of the facility, oral histories conducted with former employees, recordings of past programs, and tutorials on finding various Greene County records/resources on FamilySearch.

“Additionally, we will be going live on Facebook every day at 2 p.m. to answer any questions our followers may have regarding the tutorials, or any other questions they may have regarding our records and services,” Heise said.

Heise said Greene County History Week has a sense of meaning for the community.

“The records at the Greene County Records Center & Archives are vital to explaining and understanding the history of our county. The collections are used in vast ways; from genealogists, local researchers, school-aged children, college students, county offices, authors, title searchers, and anyone just generally interested in learning more of the varied and rich history of the county,” Heise said. “These collections even have been used for publications throughout the state. Having a week dedicated to our collective history gives our community a chance to learn what sort of records are held at various institutions, as well as make connections to their ancestors and their stories.”

The mission of the Greene County Records Center & Archives is to advise and assist all county offices with proper management of records throughout their life cycle and ensure that they are maintained and legally disposed of pursuant to Ohio’s records law. The department also serves the public by protecting, preserving, and providing access to public records that document the history of Greene County.

“We host genealogists from across the country trying to tie their family to the region,” Heise said. “Our staff assists local residents in conducting property research and determining when their home was built. We also provide access to records to assist with court cases, probate matters, and almost any legal matter.”

The Greene County Records Center & Archives has records that date back to 1792. The department attracts people from various backgrounds.

“More than once, we have been told our assistance with a research topic has had a great impact on the researcher or their search, and without our help (or the use of our records) that information would have been lost,” Heise said.

Heise added that her department has been approached by college students from Central State University. The students have said that they learned more about the collective history of African-Americans in the region than they had learned in their own college courses.

“These encounters demonstrate the importance of our collections, and why it is essential for the Greene County Records Center & Archives to take the necessary steps to ensure they are protected for generations to come,” Heise said. “Greene County History Week allows us to learn about where we came from, and how we have grown as a community over the last 218 years.”

Links are available on the Greene County Archives Facebook page.

Darryl McGee | Greene County News Greene County Records Manager and Archivist Robin Heise was present at the Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting. She was there to discuss the importance of Greene County History Week. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/06/web1_RobinHeise.jpg Darryl McGee | Greene County News Greene County Records Manager and Archivist Robin Heise was present at the Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting. She was there to discuss the importance of Greene County History Week.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534