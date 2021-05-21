Bridge levy renewal coming in November

XENIA — Greene County will ask residents to renew a bridge levy in November.

The commissioners recently passed a resolution asking County Auditor David Graham to certify the tax valuation for the .25 mill levy, beginning the process of placing it on the ballot.

If passed, the levy would continue to provide funds for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, maintenance, resurfacing, and repair or removal of bridges in all subdivisions of the county. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $8.75 a year.

“This Greene County bridge levy has been in place since the 1960s. The money collected is for the exclusive use on bridges in the county,” Greene County Engineer Stephanie Ann Goff said. “This office is responsible for 283 bridges around the county which are on all county roads, all township roads, and on all thru routes of general-purpose excluding state highways in the city. This is a renewal for five years.”

Goff said the levy, which originally passed in the mid-60s, has enabled the department to keep up maintenance on bridges for the citizens of Greene County. If the levy is successful, Goff said that her department can continue to keep up with the maintenance of the bridges.

The levy’s renewal was last approved by voters in November 2015.

By Darryl McGee

