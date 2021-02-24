DeWines receive second COVID vaccine

JAMESTOWN — Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine received their second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Tuesday in Jamestown.

Dr. Kevin Sharrett administered the vaccinations and told the Cedarville residents what to expect.

“With the first vaccine, as we talked, you can have a little soreness in your arm, maybe a little low grade fever, chills, body aches, although we don’t see that a lot with the first vaccine,” Sharrett said.

The second dose will likely produce “a little more robust immune response,” he said.

“You can anticipate about 12 hours after this vaccine that you may have some fever, low grade, some chills, some body aches,” Sharrett said. “Usually we’ve been seeing that last about 18 to 24 hours and then it resolves.”

Sharrett stressed that it’s not an allergic reaction.

“It’s a positive,” he said, adding that the DeWines could take some Tylenol to treat a fever after the vaccination.

One dose provides “significant” immunity, according to Sharrett but as soon as one week after the second dose there could be full immunity.

“We’re telling people 14 days just out of an abundance of caution,” Sharrett said. “It certainly appears that the immunity is substantial and even better than what we anticipated.”

The DeWines received their first dose on Feb. 2 after those 70 years and older became eligible. Mike DeWine is 74 and Fran DeWine is 73. Currently anyone 65 and older is eligible to be vaccinated.

