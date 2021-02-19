GCPH transitioning to state’s vaccine scheduling website

XENIA — Greene County Public Health shut down its COVID-19 vaccine registration page Wednesday to begin transitioning over to the state’s new centralized scheduling system.

This means the county’s public health department is not accepting new registrations, but it doesn’t affect people already on the GCPH list, according to GCPH Public Information Officer Laurie Fox. Those awaiting their second shot from GCPH are also not affected; they will still be notified by phone about when to receive their second dose, Fox said.

Ohio Department of Health is currently working with vaccine providers to enroll them in the newly-created centralized scheduling website, according to a press release from the state. ODH plans to integrate providers’ current systems into the statewide website and help them work through current waitlists to potentially integrate those into the centralized system.

Once the site goes live, Ohioans will be able to use the website to check if they are eligible to be vaccinated, find nearby providers, and schedule a vaccine appointment.

Ohio is one of approximately 40 states forgoing use of a centralized system that the federal government intended to develop, according to the release.

According to Fox, the first 10,000 people who registered with GCPH have been vaccinated as of Wednesday.

GCPH vaccine clinics are still being held at the Russ Research Center, 2730 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for first doses only and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for second doses only, pending vaccine availability.

Fox said the local health department has been sending out approximately 1,000 to 1,500 calls for each Wednesday first dose clinic.

Other providers of the vaccine in Greene County can be found at vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For updates from GCPH, visits www.gcph.info or find Greene County Public Health on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Linkedin.