Safe travels on base

The 88th Civil Engineer Group clears snow from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Parking lots around hangars at Wright-Patterson are cleared of snow and salted for ice.
The base and surrounding communities experienced several inches of snowfall this week.
The 88th Civil Engineer Group clears snow from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Parking lots around hangars at Wright-Patterson are cleared of snow and salted for ice.
The base and surrounding communities experienced several inches of snowfall this week.