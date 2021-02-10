Children and families spent Tuesday afternoon sledding at the hill by the Fairborn YMCA.
Children and families spent Tuesday afternoon sledding at the hill by the Fairborn YMCA.
Christopher and Jeremy Auxier of Fairborn take a break from sledding to build snow sculptures.
Children and families spent Tuesday afternoon sledding at the hill by the Fairborn YMCA.
Children and families spent Tuesday afternoon sledding at the hill by the Fairborn YMCA.
Christopher and Jeremy Auxier of Fairborn take a break from sledding to build snow sculptures.