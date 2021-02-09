Vaccine clinics in Beavercreek, Jamestown Wednesday

BEAVERCREEK — Kettering Health Network has begun providing COVID-19 vaccines to persons age 65 and older at two Greene County and two Montgomery County locations.

KHN has two vaccine clinics in Greene County where older residents can begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, one in Beavercreek and the other in Jamestown. The Beavercreek Health Center at 2510 Commons Blvd. and the Jamestown location at 4790 Cottonville Road will start administering vaccine appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

KHN will also administer vaccines at its Kettering location at 2040 East Dorothy Lane, formerly the Elder Beerman store at Kettering Towne Center, and at Grace United Methodist Church at 1001 Harvard Blvd. in Dayton, also starting Wednesday.

Vaccinations are by appointment only, and appointments are limited due to limited number of vaccine doses available.

“To provide the most efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Kettering Health Network is continuing to work with county health departments to allocate doses,” a hospital spokesperson said Monday.

Dates and times for each clinic can be found at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627.

KHN has also increased its call center capabilities to expand vaccine scheduling options for residents. KHN has partnered with The HCI Group, a Tech Mahindra Company, and invested $300,000 over the last three months to expand the call center, according to a hospital representative.

Call center representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day to schedule vaccine appointments, answer questions about the vaccine, or offer help in finding a new primary care provider.

“This expanded call center will make it quick and easy for people to schedule these important vaccine appointments,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for KHN, in a statement Monday. “Kettering Health Network is dedicated to supporting our community throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to expand this resource to provide better access.”

Residents can also schedule appointments online at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus/.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

