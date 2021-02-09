Wright Rehab obtains company culture certification

FAIRBORN — An independent research and consulting firm has granted Wright Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center a “Great Place to Work” certification based on employee feedback.

The appropriately titled Great Place to Work Institute evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job at Wright Rehab, including employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and other criteria.

Rankings are based on employees’ experiences from the breadth of disciplines at the healthcare center, and determined based on surveys given to employees.

“We applaud Wright Rehab for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”

Great Place to Work is “the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures,” according to the company website. The organization recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For” list and provides resources for employees on company culture and excellence.

“We have regularly focused on making Wright Rehab a rewarding, empowering workplace for our staff,” said Greg Nijak, administrator of the facility, in a release. “This is an amazing honor to receive from our employees and their satisfaction reflects the caring, compassionate atmosphere our residents enjoy.”

Surveyed employees at Wright Rehab scored the institution on community impact, making a difference, and other criteria. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/02/web1_WrightRehabGPTW.jpg Surveyed employees at Wright Rehab scored the institution on community impact, making a difference, and other criteria.