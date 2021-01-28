Additional charges filed in child rape case

FAIRBORN — A former Wright State University professor accused of the sexual assault of a minor has been charged with additional counts of rape and sexual imposition.

Jonathan Varhola, 41, was indicted on Jan. 19 on two counts of rape of a person younger than 13, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Greene County court records. The charges are first- and third-degree felonies, respectively.

Varhola was previously indicted for five counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition in 2019. He pleaded not guilty to those charges at the time.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred between April 24, 2014 and July 28, 2018 in a house on Pleasant Avenue in Fairborn. The two alleged victims, both boys, were six and seven years old at the time of the assaults court documents show. According to Fairborn Municipal court records, Varhola is the son of the alleged victims’ former foster mother.

Police were first notified of the child abuse complaint on July 29, 2018, after one of the alleged victims told his sister and father that Varhola had engaged in sexual contact with him multiple times. The child also told investigators that another boy had said that Varhola had done the same thing to him.

The second alleged victim had been adopted by the same foster mother. He was initially reluctant to disclose his experience, and investigators decided it was “in his best interest to give him time, as it is not unusual for children to be reluctant to discuss abuse,” an investigator wrote. In January 2020, the second victim alleged that he was raped by Varhola twice.

Varhola was a professor in the department of Sociology and Anthropology at Wright State University from 2012-2017, until his position was eliminated as part of university-wide budget cuts.

Varhola has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and his bond has been set at $100,000 with no 10 percent. He is due in Greene County Common Pleas Court on April 12.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.