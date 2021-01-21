GCPH beginning Phase 1B vaccinations

XENIA — Greene County Public Health began Phase 1B coronavirus vaccinations Thursday morning and will continue them as more vaccine doses become available.

Those in Phase 1B must be signed up through the GCPH website to be added to the list of recipients. Residents can sign up to be notified of the next available clinic at https://healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19/signup. The number of vaccinations to be given depends on the amount of vaccine doses received by GCPH each week.

Once signed up on the list, each resident will be notified by phone one to two days prior to the clinic that is available to them. Vaccine is extremely limited, GCPH officials said.

Once people have signed up on the list, they do not have to call again or sign up again if they were not in the first clinic. It is a running list and as vaccine doses are received, GCPH will notify the next batch of residents on the list. Phase 1B will last “for quite some time,” according to a release from GCPH.

For updates on the vaccination process, visit www.healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19 or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and click on COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

For other providers of the vaccine in Greene County, visit www.gcph.info.

Vaccination clinics are being held at the former site of the Greene County Career Center, 2960 W. Enon Road in Xenia.