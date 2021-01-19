New details in WSU rape case

XENIA —Two additional women have come forward in a case involving the alleged sexual assaults of multiple women on the Wright State University Dayton campus.

Fairborn resident Zachary Turner is currently facing four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, and four accounts of abduction, according to court documents. Since his Dec. 18 indictment, two other women have come forward with additional allegations against Turner, according to Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes.

The two women allege similar conduct to what was reported in the indictment, and those allegations are under investigation, Hayes said during a Tuesday press briefing.

One of the alleged victims is from the Miami Valley, and the other is from the West Chester area in Butler County. Hayes declined to say whether or not the two new victims were students at Wright State.

Turner, who was arraigned on Dec. 28, is accused of forced sexual conduct on two separate female victims in October 2020. The women were restrained in order to accomplish the sexual assault, according to court documents. Neither of the women referenced in the initial indictment were students at Wright State.

Turner is currently being held in Greene County Jail. His bond, issued by Fairborn Municipal Court, is set at $150,000.

The Wright State Department of Public Safety contributed to the initial investigation. Hayes said that WSU officers were involved in the indictment, and “will be an important part of the prosecution going forward.”

The Greene County Prosecutor’s office asks that if anyone has additional information or possible allegations, to contact Investigator Fred Meadows at 937-562-5259. Assistant prosecutor Michele Henne will be handling the case.

