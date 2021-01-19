Yellow Springs celebrates MLK Day

Yellow Springers were undeterred by cold and snow as the village conducted its annual Peace March on MLK Day.

A little girl marches during the 2021 Yellow Springs Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace March.

The 2021 Yellow Springs Martin Luther King Day Program hosted by Antioch College included virtual performances by the World House Choir, in a video where choir members recorded themselves singing from their homes.

Yellow Springs Schools hosted their own MLK Day essay contest, with Jaime Adoff, Language Arts teacher at McKinney Middle School, presenting the winners during the virtual events.