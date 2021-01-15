KHN vaccine clinics in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — Kettering Health Network is partnering with local health departments, including Greene County Public Health, to open clinics to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohioans 80 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning January 19, in accordance with guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health. Patients must make appointments for Kettering Health Network’s clinics, which can be scheduled at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus

“Kettering Health Network’s goal is to provide easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network in a release. “This vaccine brings hope of a return to normalcy, and we are grateful for the support of state and local partners as we take this next step and continue responding to the needs of our community.”

As KHN receives shipments of vaccines, it remains focused on distributing the vaccine as quickly as possible, the organization said. Quantities are announced on a weekly basis, and the network will continue adapting its plans based on the doses available to ensure local residents can receive the vaccine in the most efficient way.

To provide the most efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, KHN’s strategy is individualized on a county basis, determined by the doses allocated for each.

For the week of Jan. 18, Greene County has received 200 doses. Greene County Public Health will distribute 160 doses. Additionally, a clinic at Jamestown Health Center will distribute 40 doses. The clinic is open from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Thursday, Jan. 21. Appointments are required.

In addition, KHN partnered with the Hamilton City Health Department to distribute 100 doses in Butler County, and with Miami County Public Health to distribute another 100 doses. In Montgomery County, KHN will distribute 1,575 doses at a clinic at 2040 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, the building formerly the Elder Beerman store at Kettering Town Center.

The Montgomery County clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20 and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 and Friday, Jan. 22.

To schedule an appointment at one of Kettering Health Network’s vaccine clinics, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.